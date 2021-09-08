Kuwait Airways re-launches commercial flights to Pakistan
KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait Airways says it has re-launched commercial flights scheduled to 11 destinations in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Kuwait Airways operates two flights a week to Islamabad and one flight to Lahore, in addition to one flight a week to Colombo and five flights a week to Dhaka, the airline said in a statement yesterday.
The destinations in India include Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Chennai and Trivandrum; with two flights a week scheduled, in addition to Bangalore and Ahmadabad with one flight a week.
سافر معنا إلى إسلام أباد— Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) September 7, 2021
رحلتان أسبوعياً#رحلاتنا_دايركت
Fly with us to Islamabad
2flights a week #We_Fly_Direct#الخطوط_الجوية_الكويتية #أكيد_نقدر #الكويتية #الطائر_الأزرق#KuwaitAirways #Sure_We_Can #Kuwait #BlueBird pic.twitter.com/FZu1uZlWkz
At the end of last month, the Kuwaiti government had announced to resume commercial flights from Pakistan and five other countries, including India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
The ban on the flights was imposed by the country in May due to coronavirus pandemic.
