Kuwait Airways re-launches commercial flights to Pakistan

KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait Airways says it has re-launched commercial flights scheduled to 11 destinations in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Kuwait Airways operates two flights a week to Islamabad and one flight to Lahore, in addition to one flight a week to Colombo and five flights a week to Dhaka, the airline said in a statement yesterday.

The destinations in India include Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Chennai and Trivandrum; with two flights a week scheduled, in addition to Bangalore and Ahmadabad with one flight a week.

At the end of last month, the Kuwaiti government had announced to resume commercial flights from Pakistan and five other countries, including India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The ban on the flights was imposed by the country in May due to coronavirus pandemic.