Kite string kills four-year-old boy in Lahore
10:03 AM | 8 Aug, 2020
LAHORE – A minor Four-year-old boy died after a stray kite string slit his throat in Lahore.
According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Shafiqabad locality of the city on Friday where the minor lost his life due to loss of blood.
The four-year-old Ali Asghar was going on motorcycle when the mishap occurred.
He was immediately rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.
