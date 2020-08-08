COAS extends condolences on demise of Saudi Assistant Defence Minister
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expresses grief on sad demise of Assistant Defence Minister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.
In a press release, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the COAS extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Saudi leadership.
"May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen," he said.
The COAS added that Pakistan and Pakistan Army had lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship between the two countries.
"We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed," the COAS said.
