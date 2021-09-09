Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 September 2021
Web Desk
08:46 AM | 9 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,825 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,675.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Karachi PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Islamabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Peshawar PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Quetta PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Sialkot PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Attock PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Gujranwala PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Jehlum PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Multan PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Bahawalpur PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Gujrat PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Nawabshah PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Chakwal PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Hyderabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Nowshehra PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Sargodha PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Faisalabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531
Mirpur PKR 113,100 PKR 1,531

TOP LISTS

