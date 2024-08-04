Ali Wazir arrested for 'assault' on police personnel after traffic collision

ISLAMABAD – Former lawmaker and leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Ali Wazir was arrested following a traffic accident early Saturday morning.

Wazir, a controversial figure, was presented before antiterrorism court (ATC), which granted police custody for six days. Islamabad police did not release an official statement about his detention.

It was reported that two motorbikes collided before one hit Wazir’s vehicle. Wazir is said to have transported the injured motorcyclist to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where police later arrived.

Police said the bike rider suffered some injuries, but he is doing well now.

When police attempted to arrest him, Wazir inquired about the reasons for his arrest.

Wazir was later brought before Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC. Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested Wazir's physical remand, accusing him of assaulting police officers, taking a firearm from one of them, and causing a disturbance.

Wazir denied these accusations, stating that his sole action was to transport the injured motorcyclist to the hospital.