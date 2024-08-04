17 dead, scores injured as heavy rains trigger floods in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – At least 17 people have died while scores suffered injuries after heavy rain led to a series of flooding, landslides, with rescue operations affected by extreme weather conditions and destruction of infrastructure.
In Sindh, heavy rains have led to flooding in Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Nowshero Feroze, with homes submerged and livestock displaced.
Dadu city experienced a 10-hour downpour that inundated streets and disrupted power. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, roof collapses and lightning strikes have resulted in fatalities.
In Balochistan, ongoing rains have caused major flooding, affecting rivers and leading to the collapse of protective dams in Sibi, which inundated five villages. The Kashmir region has also seen rising water levels, blocking roads and complicating travel.
In Upper Chitral, a glacier burst caused severe flooding, destroying a bridge and damaging homes.
Emergency shelters have been set up, and rescue operations are ongoing. The Frontier Corps North is assisting with evacuations and is on high alert due to forecasts of more rain.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
