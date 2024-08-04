17 dead, scores injured as heavy rains trigger floods in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – At least 17 people have died while scores suffered injuries after heavy rain led to a series of flooding, landslides, with rescue operations affected by extreme weather conditions and destruction of infrastructure.

In Sindh, heavy rains have led to flooding in Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Nowshero Feroze, with homes submerged and livestock displaced.

Dadu city experienced a 10-hour downpour that inundated streets and disrupted power. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, roof collapses and lightning strikes have resulted in fatalities.

In Balochistan, ongoing rains have caused major flooding, affecting rivers and leading to the collapse of protective dams in Sibi, which inundated five villages. The Kashmir region has also seen rising water levels, blocking roads and complicating travel.

In Upper Chitral, a glacier burst caused severe flooding, destroying a bridge and damaging homes.

Emergency shelters have been set up, and rescue operations are ongoing. The Frontier Corps North is assisting with evacuations and is on high alert due to forecasts of more rain.