Khawaja Asif summoned by NAB in Sialkot housing society case
08:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Share
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif in a case about the Kent View Housing Society in Sialkot.
The anti-graft watchdog has asked Khawaja Asif to appear at 11am tommorow in personal capacity.
The opposition leader is accused of establishing housing society on state land and selling plots against approved layout.
The Bureau alleges that Asif, in collusion with the management of the society, illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 kanals.
- Apple parts ways with Intel09:45 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Lightning strike leaves at least 26 dead in India09:13 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to EASA08:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for peace in Karachi12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- India, China agree to cool down tension along LAC after Galwan clash10:58 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
- Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat writes a heartwarming birthday wish for filmmaker Uzma ...12:57 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020