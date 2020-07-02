Khawaja Asif summoned by NAB in Sialkot housing society case
08:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Khawaja Asif summoned by NAB in Sialkot housing society case
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif  in a case about the Kent View Housing Society in Sialkot.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked Khawaja Asif to appear at 11am tommorow in personal capacity.

The opposition leader is accused of establishing housing society on state land and selling plots against approved layout.

The Bureau alleges that Asif, in collusion with the management of the society, illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 kanals.

