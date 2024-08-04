Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal crowned with Bega Open Squash tournament

MELBOURNE – Pakistani squash player Nasir Iqbal remained sensational at the Bega Open Squash tournament and he finally won the title with decisive victory 3-0 in Australia.

Iqbal outshined Matthew Lai from Hong Kong with 3-0. The game scores were 11-6, 11-1, and 11-3, underscoring Iqbal’s dominance on the court. This win is another milestone for Pakistani athlete, who has been making notable progress in the international squash scene.

In this tournament, he advanced to final by defeating Robin Gadola from Switzerland with a score of 3-1 in the semi-finals. Although Gadola won the second game 11-4, Iqbal responded by winning the first game 11-6 and then sealed the match with wins in the third and fourth games, 11-2 and 11-3 respectively.

Iqbal demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, outplaying his competitors with his agility and precision.

Bega Open Squash Tournament is part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger Tour. It offers prize pool of $12,000, making it a key event for emerging squash talents seeking to boost their global rankings.