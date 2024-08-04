Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal crowned with Bega Open Squash tournament

MELBOURNE – Pakistani squash player Nasir Iqbal remained sensational at the Bega Open Squash tournament and he finally won the title with decisive victory 3-0 in Australia.
Iqbal outshined Matthew Lai from Hong Kong with 3-0. The game scores were 11-6, 11-1, and 11-3, underscoring Iqbal’s dominance on the court. This win is another milestone for Pakistani athlete, who has been making notable progress in the international squash scene.
In this tournament, he advanced to final by defeating Robin Gadola from Switzerland with a score of 3-1 in the semi-finals. Although Gadola won the second game 11-4, Iqbal responded by winning the first game 11-6 and then sealed the match with wins in the third and fourth games, 11-2 and 11-3 respectively.
Iqbal demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, outplaying his competitors with his agility and precision.
Bega Open Squash Tournament is part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger Tour. It offers prize pool of $12,000, making it a key event for emerging squash talents seeking to boost their global rankings.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
