Electricity rates expected to be cut by Rs5 per unit as govt mulls IPP Payments

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering to cut electricity rates amid protests in the country as people are spending more than of their hard earned money on inflated power bills.
Amid the growing anger among masses, the government is considering making Rs. 4 trillion lump sum payment to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), per reports.
It has been reported that proposed strategy from the Ministries of Finance and Energy suggests consolidating and paying in advance the capacity payments that are due over the next 3-5 years. This upfront payment is expected to cut power tariffs by Rs5 per unit.
The government is making efforts to ease financial strain on IPPs and address issues related to revolving credit by pooling the necessary funds for a one-time payment.
In this regard, PM Shehbaz Sharif has been briefed about the proposal, but no final decision has been made as of yet. Officials from both the Finance and Energy ministries have been working together over the past week to develop an effective plan to reduce electricity bills promptly.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
