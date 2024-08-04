Punjab reports first polio case in 2024

CHAKWAL – A six-year-old boy from Chakwal, Punjab, has been diagnosed with poliovirus, just a day after two new cases emerged in the country, bringing the total to 12.

According to the media reports, the boy has been paralyzed by the Wild Poliovirus 1, marking the first case from Punjab province in 2024.

So far, nine cases have been reported from Balochistan and two from Sindh, the official stated, adding that genetic sequencing of the case is underway.

The two other cases confirmed on Saturday by national PEI officials were from Jhal Magsi and Killa Abdullah districts in Balochistan.

The laboratory also confirmed the cases from Union Council Patri in Jhal Magsi and Union Council Maizai in Killa Abdullah. A three-year-old child from Jhal Magsi and a 1.5-year-old child from Killa Abdullah have been paralyzed by the virus.

The Jhal Magsi case, which showed symptoms on July 5, is linked to a virus strain found in Usta Muhammad. The Killa Abdullah case, symptomatic since June 10, is under genetic analysis, officials in the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) of Pakistan said.