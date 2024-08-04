Punjab reports first polio case in 2024

CHAKWAL – A six-year-old boy from Chakwal, Punjab, has been diagnosed with poliovirus, just a day after two new cases emerged in the country, bringing the total to 12.
According to the media reports, the boy has been paralyzed by the Wild Poliovirus 1, marking the first case from Punjab province in 2024.
So far, nine cases have been reported from Balochistan and two from Sindh, the official stated, adding that genetic sequencing of the case is underway.
The two other cases confirmed on Saturday by national PEI officials were from Jhal Magsi and Killa Abdullah districts in Balochistan.
The laboratory also confirmed the cases from Union Council Patri in Jhal Magsi and Union Council Maizai in Killa Abdullah. A three-year-old child from Jhal Magsi and a 1.5-year-old child from Killa Abdullah have been paralyzed by the virus.
The Jhal Magsi case, which showed symptoms on July 5, is linked to a virus strain found in Usta Muhammad. The Killa Abdullah case, symptomatic since June 10, is under genetic analysis, officials in the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) of Pakistan said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
