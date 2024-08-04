Aima Baig faces backlash for performing in Jeddah music night

The city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosted a Pakistan-Indonesia Music Night as part of the ‘Jeddah Season,’ which saw thousands of Pakistanis in attendance.
Pakistani singer Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed, Sonu Dance Group, and Indonesia’s top singer Lady Rara performed at the event.
Additionally, actor Kashif Khan and his TikToker daughter Rabica Khan also attended the musical night.
Aima Baig had previously informed her followers on Instagram that she was traveling abroad for some time, sparking rumors about her leaving the country and quitting music.
Later, the singer clarified that she was traveling for work.
Now, videos of her performance at the musical night organized by the Pakistani community in Jeddah are going viral on social media.
In the viral videos, Aima Baig can be seen delivering outstanding performances on her popular songs, including “Kaif o Suroor,” “Mast Malang,” and others.
Photos of Aima Baig performing Umrah, shared by her on Instagram:
Meanwhile, Aima Baig also performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia and shared pictures of the pilgrimage on her Instagram story.
When her photos went viral, social media users subjected her to harsh criticism.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
