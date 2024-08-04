Aima Baig faces backlash for performing in Jeddah music night

Search

Web Desk
02:50 PM | 4 Aug, 2024
The city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosted a Pakistan-Indonesia Music Night as part of the ‘Jeddah Season,’ which saw thousands of Pakistanis in attendance.

Pakistani singer Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed, Sonu Dance Group, and Indonesia’s top singer Lady Rara performed at the event.

Additionally, actor Kashif Khan and his TikToker daughter Rabica Khan also attended the musical night.

Aima Baig had previously informed her followers on Instagram that she was traveling abroad for some time, sparking rumors about her leaving the country and quitting music.

Later, the singer clarified that she was traveling for work.

Now, videos of her performance at the musical night organized by the Pakistani community in Jeddah are going viral on social media.

In the viral videos, Aima Baig can be seen delivering outstanding performances on her popular songs, including “Kaif o Suroor,” “Mast Malang,” and others.

Photos of Aima Baig performing Umrah, shared by her on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Aima Baig also performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia and shared pictures of the pilgrimage on her Instagram story.

When her photos went viral, social media users subjected her to harsh criticism.

