Gwadar's new International Airport set for August 14 launch

GWADAR - The New Gwadar International Airport is poised to become operational on August 14, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's infrastructure development. Sources have indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will likely perform the soft launch of the new facility.
A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi is expected to be the first to land at the new airport, symbolizing the commencement of its operations. The airport's runways have been constructed to meet international standards, ensuring top-notch quality and safety for all incoming and outgoing flights.
The construction of the New Gwadar International Airport has been a major project, with a total expenditure of Rs54.98 billion. This investment underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the region's connectivity and supporting the broader economic growth of Gwadar and its surrounding areas.
As the new airport prepares to open its doors, it is anticipated to play a crucial role in boosting tourism, trade, and investment in the region, further solidifying Gwadar's strategic importance on the global map.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
