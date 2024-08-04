Search

Gwadar's new International Airport set for August 14 launch

04:33 PM | 4 Aug, 2024
gwadar airport

GWADAR -  The New Gwadar International Airport is poised to become operational on August 14, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's infrastructure development. Sources have indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will likely perform the soft launch of the new facility.

A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi is expected to be the first to land at the new airport, symbolizing the commencement of its operations. The airport's runways have been constructed to meet international standards, ensuring top-notch quality and safety for all incoming and outgoing flights.

The construction of the New Gwadar International Airport has been a major project, with a total expenditure of Rs54.98 billion. This investment underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the region's connectivity and supporting the broader economic growth of Gwadar and its surrounding areas.

As the new airport prepares to open its doors, it is anticipated to play a crucial role in boosting tourism, trade, and investment in the region, further solidifying Gwadar's strategic importance on the global map.

07:16 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Draft schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 revealed

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

