Rain turns Lahore weather pleasant

On August 4, 2024, various parts of Lahore experienced intermittent rainfall, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature and a pleasant change in the weather.

Rain showers graced areas including Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Qila Gujjar Singh, Egerton Road, and Davis Road. Additionally, regions surrounding Mason Road, Lawrence Road, and Chauburji also enjoyed the refreshing rain.

The downpour led to a significant reduction in the temperature, and the cool breeze that followed brought relief from the heat and humidity, putting smiles on the faces of the city's residents.

Meanwhile, the PDMA spokesperson stated that the water flow in rivers is continuously increasing due to rainfall in the mountainous regions of Koh-e-Sulaiman. DG PDMA Irfan Kathia has directed the relevant administrations to remain vigilant. The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan have been alerted, and emergency control rooms are on high alert.

Rescue 1122 disaster response teams have been instructed to stay prepared, with ample stocks of petrol and diesel for any rescue operations. Measures are being taken to ensure the evacuation of homes and livestock in riverine areas, along with the provision of food, clean drinking water, and other essential facilities in flood relief camps.