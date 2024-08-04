Rain turns Lahore weather pleasant

On August 4, 2024, various parts of Lahore experienced intermittent rainfall, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature and a pleasant change in the weather.
Rain showers graced areas including Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Qila Gujjar Singh, Egerton Road, and Davis Road. Additionally, regions surrounding Mason Road, Lawrence Road, and Chauburji also enjoyed the refreshing rain.
The downpour led to a significant reduction in the temperature, and the cool breeze that followed brought relief from the heat and humidity, putting smiles on the faces of the city's residents.
Meanwhile, the PDMA spokesperson stated that the water flow in rivers is continuously increasing due to rainfall in the mountainous regions of Koh-e-Sulaiman. DG PDMA Irfan Kathia has directed the relevant administrations to remain vigilant. The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan have been alerted, and emergency control rooms are on high alert.
Rescue 1122 disaster response teams have been instructed to stay prepared, with ample stocks of petrol and diesel for any rescue operations. Measures are being taken to ensure the evacuation of homes and livestock in riverine areas, along with the provision of food, clean drinking water, and other essential facilities in flood relief camps.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
