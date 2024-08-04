Search

20 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Al-Aqsa hospital and school in Gaza

05:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2024
Gaza

GAZA -  Israeli military airstrikes on a hospital and school in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 20 Palestinians and injuries to 18 others, according to recent reports.

In a tragic incident, the Israeli forces targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, as well as a nearby school serving as a refuge. This brutal assault left 20 people dead and 18 injured.

International news agencies report that the bombardment of Al-Aqsa Hospital resulted in the death of three Palestinians and injuries to 18. The attack on the school camp claimed the lives of 17 Palestinians.

Since the commencement of Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza on October 7, the death toll among Palestinians has soared to nearly 40,000, with more than 91,200 injured.

Additionally, on July 30, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a missile strike in the Iranian capital. Both Hamas and Iran have attributed the attack to Israel, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the accusation.

