Search

Pakistan

Rawalpindi to boost public transport with 200 new electric buses

06:46 PM | 4 Aug, 2024
electric buses

In a significant development aimed at enhancing public transport and reducing environmental impact, the Punjab Chief Minister has approved a comprehensive plan to introduce 200 electric buses in Rawalpindi.

This initiative follows a recent agreement between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese government during his visit to China. The agreement focuses on combating environmental pollution and advancing eco-friendly public transport solutions across Islamabad and all provinces of Pakistan.

The new electric bus service will offer international-standard public transport to Rawalpindi residents, covering various routes within the city and Rawalpindi Cantonment. The initiative includes the development of state-of-the-art bus terminals, with 100 buses' capacity at the old GTS bus depot in Chohard Choke and a modern terminal on Adamjee Road in Rawalpindi Cantonment. Additionally, forty electric chargers will be installed at these terminals to support the electric fleet.

The electric bus routes have been meticulously planned to cater to key areas:

Route 1: Starting from Islamabad International Airport, it will travel through GT Road, EME College, Koh Noor Mall, Chohard Choke, Radio Station, Rawalpindi Race Course, and end at the Railway Station.


Route 2: This route will connect the Railway Station with Haider Road Metro Station, Saddar, Rawalpindi Gymkhana, Jhanda Chichi, Kachehri, and Chak Lala Scheme III.


Route 3: It will cover T-Chowk, DHA Phase V, Bahria Phase I and VII, Swan Bridge, Ayub Park, Morgah, Kachehri Choke, Adiala Jail, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, Khwaja Corporation, Lal Khatri, and Metro Station Saddar.


This project promises to significantly upgrade public transport infrastructure in Rawalpindi, aligning with global environmental standards and providing residents with a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly commuting option.

Pakistan

06:46 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi to boost public transport with 200 new electric buses

06:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Tourist fight turns Murree’s Chinar Chowk into battleground

04:33 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Gwadar's new International Airport set for August 14 launch

02:34 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Punjab reports first polio case in 2024

11:36 AM | 4 Aug, 2024

17 dead, scores injured as heavy rains trigger floods in Pakistan

11:17 AM | 4 Aug, 2024

Ali Wazir arrested for 'assault' on police personnel after traffic ...

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

08:42 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death ...

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

10:42 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:16 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Draft schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 revealed

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 4 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

 
 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: