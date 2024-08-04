Rawalpindi to boost public transport with 200 new electric buses

In a significant development aimed at enhancing public transport and reducing environmental impact, the Punjab Chief Minister has approved a comprehensive plan to introduce 200 electric buses in Rawalpindi.

This initiative follows a recent agreement between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese government during his visit to China. The agreement focuses on combating environmental pollution and advancing eco-friendly public transport solutions across Islamabad and all provinces of Pakistan.

The new electric bus service will offer international-standard public transport to Rawalpindi residents, covering various routes within the city and Rawalpindi Cantonment. The initiative includes the development of state-of-the-art bus terminals, with 100 buses' capacity at the old GTS bus depot in Chohard Choke and a modern terminal on Adamjee Road in Rawalpindi Cantonment. Additionally, forty electric chargers will be installed at these terminals to support the electric fleet.

The electric bus routes have been meticulously planned to cater to key areas:

Route 1: Starting from Islamabad International Airport, it will travel through GT Road, EME College, Koh Noor Mall, Chohard Choke, Radio Station, Rawalpindi Race Course, and end at the Railway Station.



Route 2: This route will connect the Railway Station with Haider Road Metro Station, Saddar, Rawalpindi Gymkhana, Jhanda Chichi, Kachehri, and Chak Lala Scheme III.



Route 3: It will cover T-Chowk, DHA Phase V, Bahria Phase I and VII, Swan Bridge, Ayub Park, Morgah, Kachehri Choke, Adiala Jail, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, Khwaja Corporation, Lal Khatri, and Metro Station Saddar.



This project promises to significantly upgrade public transport infrastructure in Rawalpindi, aligning with global environmental standards and providing residents with a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly commuting option.