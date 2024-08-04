Draft schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 revealed

Search

Sports

Web Desk
07:16 PM | 4 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draft schedule has been revealed.

According to a report, the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, will take place from February 19 to March 9. The draft schedule has been made public.

Media reports indicate that a seven-day break from February 12 to 18 has been designated as the 'support period,' during which teams will participate in warm-up matches, and media and promotional activities will be conducted.

Additionally, March 10 has been set as a reserve day for the final.

The last Champions Trophy was played in 2017, where Pakistan, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, defeated their arch-rivals India to claim the trophy.

Before the mega event, Pakistan will host a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14, with all matches scheduled in Multan.

Draft Schedule:

  • Pakistan vs. New Zealand: February 19
  • Bangladesh vs. India: February 20
  • Afghanistan vs. South Africa: February 21
  • England vs. Australia: February 22
  • New Zealand vs. India: February 23
  • Pakistan vs. Bangladesh: February 24
  • England vs. Afghanistan: February 25
  • Australia vs. South Africa: February 26
  • Bangladesh vs. New Zealand: February 27
  • Australia vs. Afghanistan: February 28
  • Pakistan vs. India: March 1
  • England vs. South Africa: March 2
  • First Semi-Final: A1 vs. B2
  • Second Semi-Final: B1 vs. A2
  • Final: Sunday, March 9
  • Monday, March 10, Reserve Day

