Draft schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 revealed

LAHORE – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draft schedule has been revealed.

According to a report, the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, will take place from February 19 to March 9. The draft schedule has been made public.

Media reports indicate that a seven-day break from February 12 to 18 has been designated as the 'support period,' during which teams will participate in warm-up matches, and media and promotional activities will be conducted.

Additionally, March 10 has been set as a reserve day for the final.

The last Champions Trophy was played in 2017, where Pakistan, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, defeated their arch-rivals India to claim the trophy.

Before the mega event, Pakistan will host a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14, with all matches scheduled in Multan.

Draft Schedule: