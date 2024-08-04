Tourist fight turns Murree’s Chinar Chowk into battleground

MURREE - Chinar Chowk on Mall Road turned into a battleground today as a violent clash erupted among tourists, leading to widespread chaos and injuries.
The altercation began over a traffic blockage and rapidly escalated into a full-scale brawl involving sticks and other makeshift weapons. Eyewitnesses report that tensions mounted when a group of tourists attacked a local taxi driver, igniting a larger conflict between the tourists and locals.
Despite the severity of the situation, key law enforcement and emergency services, including the Tourist Force, Civil Defence, Punjab Police, and Traffic Police, were conspicuously absent. Their absence allowed the confrontation to continue unabated, with the sounds of shouts and clashes echoing throughout Mall Road.
Local authorities have yet to address the incident or explain the lack of police presence during the altercation. The situation underscores a significant lapse in security and emergency response in a popular tourist area.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.