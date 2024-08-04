Tourist fight turns Murree’s Chinar Chowk into battleground

MURREE - Chinar Chowk on Mall Road turned into a battleground today as a violent clash erupted among tourists, leading to widespread chaos and injuries.

The altercation began over a traffic blockage and rapidly escalated into a full-scale brawl involving sticks and other makeshift weapons. Eyewitnesses report that tensions mounted when a group of tourists attacked a local taxi driver, igniting a larger conflict between the tourists and locals.

Despite the severity of the situation, key law enforcement and emergency services, including the Tourist Force, Civil Defence, Punjab Police, and Traffic Police, were conspicuously absent. Their absence allowed the confrontation to continue unabated, with the sounds of shouts and clashes echoing throughout Mall Road.

Local authorities have yet to address the incident or explain the lack of police presence during the altercation. The situation underscores a significant lapse in security and emergency response in a popular tourist area.