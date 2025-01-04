Rain, snowfall, and heavy fog expected across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted rain, snowfall, and heavy fog across various regions of the country tonight, signaling challenging weather conditions.

Widespread Rain and Snowfall Expected

The weather advisory indicates that northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, along with surrounding areas, are likely to experience rain, accompanied by snowfall in mountainous regions. The Potohar region, including Islamabad, is also expected to receive rainfall, while Murree, Galiyat, and nearby areas brace for snowfall.

Fog to Disrupt Visibility in Punjab and Sindh

The plains of Punjab and upper Sindh are predicted to be enveloped in moderate to heavy fog during nighttime, significantly reducing visibility and causing potential travel disruptions.

Temperature and Air Quality Updates

Recent temperature data reveals that Gupis in Gilgit-Baltistan recorded a bone-chilling low of -6°C over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures were reported as follows:

Karachi: 27°C

Islamabad: 23°C

Lahore: 18°C

Peshawar: 16°C

Quetta: 6°C

In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency has issued an air quality alert for Islamabad, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 219—classified as harmful to health. Citizens are advised to limit outdoor activities and take precautions to protect themselves from pollution.

Advisory for Residents

Authorities have urged residents to prepare for adverse weather conditions by avoiding unnecessary travel, especially in fog-affected areas. Motorists are advised to use fog lights and drive cautiously. Tourists heading to Murree and other snow-prone regions are encouraged to carry proper gear and monitor updates for road conditions.