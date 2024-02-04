Search

Rains lashes Lahore, adjoining areas 

Web Desk
12:12 PM | 4 Feb, 2024
Rains lashes Lahore, adjoining areas 

LAHORE – In the early hours of Sunday, both Lahore and its surrounding areas experienced a gentle rainfall, accompanied by a drop in temperature, prompting residents to retrieve their woolens after a week of sunny weather.

The rain commenced around 1am and persisted intermittently. Reports of rainfall were received from various locations including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Paniwala Talab, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara and other parts of the city.

The light drizzle settled the dust and cleared the atmosphere of smog and pollution, resulting in pleasant weather conditions.

According to earlier forecasts by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), varying intensities of rainfall were anticipated for Lahore and parts of Punjab over the weekend.

The predicted rain-wind thunderstorm was expected to affect several areas including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Karachi receives more rain on second day as parts of city still submerged

Web Desk

