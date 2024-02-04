Rains lashes Lahore, adjoining areas 

LAHORE – In the early hours of Sunday, both Lahore and its surrounding areas experienced a gentle rainfall, accompanied by a drop in temperature, prompting residents to retrieve their woolens after a week of sunny weather.
The rain commenced around 1am and persisted intermittently. Reports of rainfall were received from various locations including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Paniwala Talab, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara and other parts of the city.
The light drizzle settled the dust and cleared the atmosphere of smog and pollution, resulting in pleasant weather conditions.
According to earlier forecasts by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), varying intensities of rainfall were anticipated for Lahore and parts of Punjab over the weekend.
The predicted rain-wind thunderstorm was expected to affect several areas including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
