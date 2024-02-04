Earthquake jolts Loralai and surrounding areas

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Loralai and its surrounding areas on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) verified the occurrence of tremors in Loralai and neighboring regions.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in any part of Loralai so far. Residents, fearful of the seismic activity, emerged from their homes, reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 11 km southwest of Loralai.

Earlier, Balochistan’s Zhob district and adjacent areas experienced a 3.6-magnitude earthquake. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported the earthquake’s depth as 15 km, with the epicenter situated 123 km to the north. No loss of life or property damage was reported in Zhob.

On January 6, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.