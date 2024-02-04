Earthquake jolts Loralai and surrounding areas

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Loralai and its surrounding areas on Sunday.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) verified the occurrence of tremors in Loralai and neighboring regions.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in any part of Loralai so far. Residents, fearful of the seismic activity, emerged from their homes, reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.
According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 11 km southwest of Loralai.
Earlier, Balochistan’s Zhob district and adjacent areas experienced a 3.6-magnitude earthquake. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported the earthquake’s depth as 15 km, with the epicenter situated 123 km to the north. No loss of life or property damage was reported in Zhob.
On January 6, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
