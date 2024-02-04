PTI supporters heckle Supreme Court judge Athar Minallah in London (VIDEO)

LONDON – A judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan was heckled by apparent supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Britain where he is to attend a seminar.
The incident occurred as senior jurist Justice Minallah visited London School of Economics where he was invited by Pakistani students to share his views on ‘Future of Pakistan’.
The video clips doing round online show that alleged PTI supporters chased Pakistani judge while he was travelling outside LSE. Justice Minallah was soon rushed to safety by the event organisers.
In one of the clips, supporters of a political party could be heard chanting anti-army slogans while others push him to share his thoughts about the military establishment.
🚨🚨A group of PTI workers heckled Justice Ather Minallah outside LSE London where the judge was a speak on invitation by Pakistani students. Other guest speakers were @Razarumi and @Real_MZubair on the topic of ‘Future of Pakistan’. Justice Minallah was rushed to safety by the… pic.twitter.com/CIXNIb1d0s— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 3, 2024
Justice Minallah, however, kept his composure as he responded with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.
In past incidents, several political figures including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Hussain Nawaz -- the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- and former minister Shah Zain Bugti have been heckled by PTI workers in Saudi Arabia and other countries.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.