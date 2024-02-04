PTI supporters heckle Supreme Court judge Athar Minallah in London (VIDEO)

LONDON – A judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan was heckled by apparent supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Britain where he is to attend a seminar.

The incident occurred as senior jurist Justice Minallah visited London School of Economics where he was invited by Pakistani students to share his views on ‘Future of Pakistan’.

The video clips doing round online show that alleged PTI supporters chased Pakistani judge while he was travelling outside LSE. Justice Minallah was soon rushed to safety by the event organisers.

In one of the clips, supporters of a political party could be heard chanting anti-army slogans while others push him to share his thoughts about the military establishment.

🚨🚨A group of PTI workers heckled Justice Ather Minallah outside LSE London where the judge was a speak on invitation by Pakistani students. Other guest speakers were @Razarumi and @Real_MZubair on the topic of ‘Future of Pakistan’. Justice Minallah was rushed to safety by the… pic.twitter.com/CIXNIb1d0s — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 3, 2024

Justice Minallah, however, kept his composure as he responded with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

In past incidents, several political figures including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Hussain Nawaz -- the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- and former minister Shah Zain Bugti have been heckled by PTI workers in Saudi Arabia and other countries.