Where and how can I book HBL PSL 2024 pre-tickets?

LAHORE - Pakistan Super League PSL 9, the country’s flagship T20 cricket league, is set to spring into action from February 17, 2024, and fans are now looking to get their hands on tickets for the marquee event.
Two weeks before the action, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that tickets for PSL 9 will be available for sale on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday). Spectators, who wait for the whole year to watch their favourite players in action, will be able to pre-book their tickets online on Feb 6, 05:00 pm.
PSL9 tickets will be available for grab on pcb.tcs.com.pk
For this year, Cricket Board authorities made physical tickets (hard copies) mandatory for all PSL 9 matches, and e-tickets (or tickets in any digital form) will not be accepted throughout the tournament.
To get the physical tickets, fans are advised to visit designated TCS express centres from 12 February 2024 onwards. Meanwhile, those who will book tickets online can collect hard copies from TCS designated pick-up centres or they can be home-delivered.
For this year, General Ticket will cost Rs1,000, First Class tickets will be available at Rs2,000. Premium Ticket price stands at Rs3,000 and VIP stands will be available at Rs6,000.
Final ticket prices are different. The tickets for the final, to be played on 18 March at the National Bank Stadium are PKR 8,000 (VIP), PKR 4,000 (Premium), PKR 2,500 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).
The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 2,500 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General).
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
National Bank Stadium, Karachi
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
