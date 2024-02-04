Where and how can I book HBL PSL 2024 pre-tickets?

LAHORE - Pakistan Super League PSL 9, the country’s flagship T20 cricket league, is set to spring into action from February 17, 2024, and fans are now looking to get their hands on tickets for the marquee event.

PSL 2024 Tickets

Two weeks before the action, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that tickets for PSL 9 will be available for sale on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday). Spectators, who wait for the whole year to watch their favourite players in action, will be able to pre-book their tickets online on Feb 6, 05:00 pm.

PSL9 tickets will be available for grab on pcb.tcs.com.pk

For this year, Cricket Board authorities made physical tickets (hard copies) mandatory for all PSL 9 matches, and e-tickets (or tickets in any digital form) will not be accepted throughout the tournament.

To get the physical tickets, fans are advised to visit designated TCS express centres from 12 February 2024 onwards. Meanwhile, those who will book tickets online can collect hard copies from TCS designated pick-up centres or they can be home-delivered.

PSL-9 Ticket Prices

For this year, General Ticket will cost Rs1,000, First Class tickets will be available at Rs2,000. Premium Ticket price stands at Rs3,000 and VIP stands will be available at Rs6,000.

Final ticket prices are different. The tickets for the final, to be played on 18 March at the National Bank Stadium are PKR 8,000 (VIP), PKR 4,000 (Premium), PKR 2,500 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 2,500 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General).

PSL Enclosure

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

VIP – Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood

Premium – Rajas and Saeed Anwar

First class – Javed Miandad, AH Kardar, Sarfaraz Nawaz and Abdul Qadir

General – Majid Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad and Saeed Ahmed

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

VIP – Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood

Premium – Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad

First Class – Elahi Brothers, Wasim Akram

General – Hanif Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

VIP – Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood

Premium – Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Buksh and Yasir Arafat

National Bank Stadium, Karachi