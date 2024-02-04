Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal, Abubakar, Omer win titles
LAHORE – Bilal Asim, Abubakar Talha and Omer Jawad clinched the singles titles in their respective categories in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.
Col (R) Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy General Manager Admin & Purchase at Millat Tractors, and Imran Ayub, Manager Purchase, were the distinguished guests who honored the winners with their prizes. The event also saw the presence of PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, alongside the players, their families, and avid tennis fans.
In the boys U-18 category, Bilal Asim from SICAS outplayed Asad Zaman with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The U-16 category witnessed a thrilling match where SA Garden’s Abubakar Talha, a standout student at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, overcame Ahtesham Humayun in a close battle, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Omer Jawad claimed the U-14 title by defeating Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-2, 6-3.
The boys/girls U-12 category saw Rashid Ali Bachani triumph over Hajra Suhail 4-2, 4-2, while in the boys/girls U-10 category, Ayan Shahbaz secured a win against M Ibraheem Hussain Gill with scores of 4-1, 4-0. The doubles matches added to the excitement, with Bilal Asim and Ahtesham Humayun sharing the boys U-18 trophy with Amir Mazari and M Salaar.
In the boys U-14 doubles final, Abubakar Talha and Ibraheem Talha, both students at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, showcased their dominance by defeating M Omer Ali and Ohad-e-Mustafa 4-0, 4-0. The boys/girls U-12 doubles title went to Rashid Ali Bachani and Ibraheem Hussain Gill, who beat M Muaz Shahbaz and Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-2, 4-2.
The championship also celebrated the youngest competitors in the boys/girls U-8 and U-6 categories. Mamnoon Bari, Wajeeha Fatima, and Shahreen Omer clinched gold, silver, and bronze in the U-8 category, respectively. In the U-6 category, Ibraheem Khaliq won gold, Essa Abdullah secured silver, and M Aliyan Khan took home the bronze medal.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.