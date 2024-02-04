Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal, Abubakar, Omer win titles

LAHORE – Bilal Asim, Abubakar Talha and Omer Jawad clinched the singles titles in their respective categories in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Col (R) Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy General Manager Admin & Purchase at Millat Tractors, and Imran Ayub, Manager Purchase, were the distinguished guests who honored the winners with their prizes. The event also saw the presence of PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, alongside the players, their families, and avid tennis fans.

In the boys U-18 category, Bilal Asim from SICAS outplayed Asad Zaman with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The U-16 category witnessed a thrilling match where SA Garden’s Abubakar Talha, a standout student at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, overcame Ahtesham Humayun in a close battle, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Omer Jawad claimed the U-14 title by defeating Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

The boys/girls U-12 category saw Rashid Ali Bachani triumph over Hajra Suhail 4-2, 4-2, while in the boys/girls U-10 category, Ayan Shahbaz secured a win against M Ibraheem Hussain Gill with scores of 4-1, 4-0. The doubles matches added to the excitement, with Bilal Asim and Ahtesham Humayun sharing the boys U-18 trophy with Amir Mazari and M Salaar.

In the boys U-14 doubles final, Abubakar Talha and Ibraheem Talha, both students at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, showcased their dominance by defeating M Omer Ali and Ohad-e-Mustafa 4-0, 4-0. The boys/girls U-12 doubles title went to Rashid Ali Bachani and Ibraheem Hussain Gill, who beat M Muaz Shahbaz and Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-2, 4-2.

The championship also celebrated the youngest competitors in the boys/girls U-8 and U-6 categories. Mamnoon Bari, Wajeeha Fatima, and Shahreen Omer clinched gold, silver, and bronze in the U-8 category, respectively. In the U-6 category, Ibraheem Khaliq won gold, Essa Abdullah secured silver, and M Aliyan Khan took home the bronze medal.