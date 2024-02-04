Returning officer sounds alarm about glitches in Election Management System

KARACHI – In a shocking development days before the country’s general election, a returning officer has expressed reservations about the Election Management System (EMS).
A letter by a returning officer from Sindh’s NA-197 Shahdadkot to DRO mentioned missing records in the system that would manipulate results of the upcoming general elections.
The letter said “It is to bring in your kind notice that we have uploaded the polling personnel Of Constituency NA-197 on the software Election Management System (EMS) for the conduct of General Elections-2024, and after assigning the polling wise duties to the employees it is observed that the names of the staff that were uploaded earlier on the EMS were found missing later on.”
It mentioned that weakness of system created many issues and also raises question mark on the reliability and validity of the tool, and software.
Just days ahead of elections, election officials claim that NADRA's Election Management System (EMS) is faulty and unreliable and constantly loses data. pic.twitter.com/l8c2viDSik— Waqas (@worqas) February 4, 2024
The RO called EMS System a failure or added that there is a someone else that controls and manages the system behind the veil.
He further mentioned conveying reservations on software to ECP employees and NADRA technical support team but lamented no such positive outcome.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
