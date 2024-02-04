Returning officer sounds alarm about glitches in Election Management System

KARACHI – In a shocking development days before the country’s general election, a returning officer has expressed reservations about the Election Management System (EMS).

A letter by a returning officer from Sindh’s NA-197 Shahdadkot to DRO mentioned missing records in the system that would manipulate results of the upcoming general elections.

The letter said “It is to bring in your kind notice that we have uploaded the polling personnel Of Constituency NA-197 on the software Election Management System (EMS) for the conduct of General Elections-2024, and after assigning the polling wise duties to the employees it is observed that the names of the staff that were uploaded earlier on the EMS were found missing later on.”

It mentioned that weakness of system created many issues and also raises question mark on the reliability and validity of the tool, and software.

Just days ahead of elections, election officials claim that NADRA's Election Management System (EMS) is faulty and unreliable and constantly loses data. pic.twitter.com/l8c2viDSik — Waqas (@worqas) February 4, 2024

The RO called EMS System a failure or added that there is a someone else that controls and manages the system behind the veil.

He further mentioned conveying reservations on software to ECP employees and NADRA technical support team but lamented no such positive outcome.