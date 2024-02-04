Dekhte Jao Kamate Jao Iss Baar HBL PSL 2024 Pe Bhi

What’s Trending?
In an epic twist, myco, the global blockchain video streamer, snags the digital streaming rights for HBL PSL Season 9 & 10, turning the cricket-watching game on its head! Get ready for HD cricket chaos, plus a "Watch & Earn" model that transforms fans into cricket tycoons. Seamlessly partnered with Simpaisa, you can now bank on the excitement.
Simpaisa for Reward Withdrawals
Connecting with myco’s payment partner, Simpaisa, makes the "Watch & Earn" system even better. Users can easily take out their earnings and put them straight into 35+ bank accounts and all the big digital wallets in Pakistan. This makes the whole rewarding experience smooth and easy.
myco's Impact on Global Cricket Streaming
The success trajectory of myco gained momentum during the ICC World Cup 2023, where we emerged as the preferred choice for cricket enthusiasts. Trending at the top positions on app and play stores, myco distributed over 20 million PKR worth of advertising revenue to more than 250,000 highly engaged viewers. We continue streaming various cricket leagues in Pakistan & globally, including ILT20, SAT20, and SPL. Myco boasts a rich history of collaborations, having partnered with PCB, English Premier League, and the Emirates Cricket Board and significant squash, tennis, and racing festivals worldwide.
A Global Platform with a Local Heart
With a global presence spanning 204 countries and a user base exceeding 6.5 million registered users, myco offers an extensive library comprising over 500,000 content items, ranging from documentaries and films to a diverse array of creator and influencer partnerships, alongside live sports.
Somair Rizvi, Co-Founder & COO myco, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are committed to bringing premium sporting events and content libraries to our Pakistani viewers. This move strengthens our dedication to providing top-notch quality entertainment while empowering our viewers to have a sustainable stake within the content economy from a financial and creative standpoint.”
It is worth noting that myco, although a global streaming platform, is steered by passionate Pakistanis who are eager to leverage their success globally for the benefit of local viewers and creators. Amidst challenging economic times, myco aims to be a positive force in the country's tech and economic landscape, creating opportunities and contributing to its development by bringing investment into Pakistan.
Website: www.myco.io
LinkTree: https://tr.ee/8NzXFeiK_e
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
