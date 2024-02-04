Search

Karachi Weather Update: More rains in port city under as westerly wave persists

Web Desk
06:28 PM | 4 Feb, 2024
KARACHI - Pakistan's largest city Karachi remains submerged among heavy rains over the weekend.

The provincial capital, along with Hyderabad and other cities received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours with Met Office predicting more showers on Sunday night.

Karachi and other cities of southeastern region received downpour as a westerly wave is affecting most parts of Pakistan.

Under the current weather conditions, light rain, and drizzle is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and coastal areas. The weather will again turn dry across Sindh from Tuesday.

On Sunday, the temperature of port city was recorded at 16-18 degrees Celsius. 

Karachi Rainfall (mm)

Karachi (Faisal Base 75, Airport 51, Masroor Base 47, Jinnah Terminal 42, North Karachi 34, University Road 30, Nazimabad 24, Hyderabad (Airport 17, City 13).

Mir Pur Khas 11, Tando Jam 09, Larkana 08, Dadu 07, Shaheed Benazirabad 06, Sakrand, Thatta 04, Chhor, Khairpur, Padidan, Sukkur 03, Rohri, Mohenjodaro 01

Karachi Air Quality

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.73 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Powered By: