Karachi Weather Update: More rains in port city under as westerly wave persists

KARACHI - Pakistan's largest city Karachi remains submerged among heavy rains over the weekend.
The provincial capital, along with Hyderabad and other cities received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours with Met Office predicting more showers on Sunday night.
Karachi and other cities of southeastern region received downpour as a westerly wave is affecting most parts of Pakistan.
Under the current weather conditions, light rain, and drizzle is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and coastal areas. The weather will again turn dry across Sindh from Tuesday.
On Sunday, the temperature of port city was recorded at 16-18 degrees Celsius.
Karachi Rainfall (mm)
Karachi (Faisal Base 75, Airport 51, Masroor Base 47, Jinnah Terminal 42, North Karachi 34, University Road 30, Nazimabad 24, Hyderabad (Airport 17, City 13).
Mir Pur Khas 11, Tando Jam 09, Larkana 08, Dadu 07, Shaheed Benazirabad 06, Sakrand, Thatta 04, Chhor, Khairpur, Padidan, Sukkur 03, Rohri, Mohenjodaro 01
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
