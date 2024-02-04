Karachi Weather Update: More rains in port city under as westerly wave persists

KARACHI - Pakistan's largest city Karachi remains submerged among heavy rains over the weekend.

The provincial capital, along with Hyderabad and other cities received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours with Met Office predicting more showers on Sunday night.

Karachi and other cities of southeastern region received downpour as a westerly wave is affecting most parts of Pakistan.

Under the current weather conditions, light rain, and drizzle is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and coastal areas. The weather will again turn dry across Sindh from Tuesday.

On Sunday, the temperature of port city was recorded at 16-18 degrees Celsius.

Karachi Rainfall (mm)

Karachi (Faisal Base 75, Airport 51, Masroor Base 47, Jinnah Terminal 42, North Karachi 34, University Road 30, Nazimabad 24, Hyderabad (Airport 17, City 13).

Mir Pur Khas 11, Tando Jam 09, Larkana 08, Dadu 07, Shaheed Benazirabad 06, Sakrand, Thatta 04, Chhor, Khairpur, Padidan, Sukkur 03, Rohri, Mohenjodaro 01

Karachi Air Quality

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.