Karachi receives more rain on second day as parts of city still submerged

KARACHI – Karachi experienced a second consecutive day of heavy rainfall, leaving many areas of the port city still inundated with water.

As per the PMD, Karachi’s current temperature stands at 19.9°C, with winds blowing at 8km/h from the northeast. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 20-25 km/h during the day. The humidity level in the city is recorded at 92%.

Despite the passing of the rain, several areas, including key thoroughfares, remain inundated as rainwater has yet to be drained.

Among the affected areas are Qayyumabad Chowrangi, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, Arts Council, and sections of the Korangi Industrial Area Road, leading to inconvenience for commuters who are forced to take longer routes.

However, some areas like Safoora Chowrangi, Gurumandir, Hassan Square, and Essa Nagri have seen the drainage of rainwater.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in prolonged power outages in areas such as Gulistan-e-Johar Block 8 and Jamshed Road since Saturday night.

The deluge, accompanied by thunder and lightning, wreaked havoc in various parts of Karachi as rainwater, mixed with sewage overflow, entered residential and hospital premises.

Areas severely affected by the downpour include Baldi Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, Surjani Town, and Gulshan-e-Maymar, among others. Despite prior forecasts by the PMD, the city administration’s lack of preemptive measures exacerbated the situation.

According to PMD statistics, Shara-e-Faisal received the highest rainfall at 75 millimeters, followed by Malir and Surjani Town at 64 and 63.8 millimeters, respectively. Other areas, including Keamari, Quaidabad, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, also experienced significant rainfall, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions in Karachi.