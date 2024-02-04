Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani kickstart wedding festivities 

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot and kicked off their wedding celebrations with an Akhand Paath ceremony, in Goa.

Indian media portals suggest that the duo is scheduled to get married on February 21. But before that, the Yariyaan famed actress offered her fans a sneak peek into the pre-wedding celebrations.

Singh took to the picture-sharing app and shared a selfie with the hashtag #AKHANDPAATH and #WAHEGURU, hinting at the couple seeking scared blessings.

Singh looked elegant as she embraced a purple shawl over her head for the Akhand Paath.

According to News 18, Singh and Bhagnani initially planned for a destination wedding in the Middle East, however, the couple shifted their plans to India in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to host their significant life events in the country. The change in plans occurred in mid-December, requiring a complete reset of arrangements, including the destination, guest list, and accommodations.

On the acting front, Singh was recently seen in Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwali, Boo, I Love You, and Ayalaan. She will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Indian 2.

Bhagnani, on the other hand, was seen in Rangrezz, Youngistaan, Welcome 2, Carbon, Mitron, and Mohini. As a producer, Bhagnani will next be producing Ganapath 2, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, and Mission Lion.