Search

Lifestyle

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani kickstart wedding festivities 

Noor Fatima
07:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2024
Rakul Preet Jacky Bhagnani
Source: Rakul Preet (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot and kicked off their wedding celebrations with an Akhand Paath ceremony, in Goa.

Indian media portals suggest that the duo is scheduled to get married on February 21. But before that, the Yariyaan famed actress offered her fans a sneak peek into the pre-wedding celebrations. 

Singh took to the picture-sharing app and shared a selfie with the hashtag #AKHANDPAATH and #WAHEGURU, hinting at the couple seeking scared blessings. 

Singh looked elegant as she embraced a purple shawl over her head for the Akhand Paath.

According to News 18, Singh and Bhagnani initially planned for a destination wedding in the Middle East, however, the couple shifted their plans to India in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to host their significant life events in the country. The change in plans occurred in mid-December, requiring a complete reset of arrangements, including the destination, guest list, and accommodations.

On the acting front, Singh was recently seen in Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwali, Boo, I Love You, and Ayalaan. She will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Indian 2.

Bhagnani, on the other hand, was seen in Rangrezz, Youngistaan, Welcome 2, Carbon, Mitron, and Mohini. As a producer, Bhagnani will next be producing Ganapath 2, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, and Mission Lion.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:32 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Saboor Aly mesmerizes in Ali Xeeshan's Wedding collection

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

06:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum go shopping for sister's wedding!

08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

Lifestyle

11:39 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Has Indian actor Poonam Pandey died of cancer? 

10:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Journalist Rabia Anum mocks TV host Ashfaque Satti's legal notice

09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event

01:04 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Poonam Pandey comes under fire for faking death for cancer awareness

07:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig team up for PSL 9 anthem

12:21 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

'God of Cricket': Sanjay Dutt praises Wasim Akram at Dubai event

Advertisement

Latest

07:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani kickstart wedding festivities 

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.73 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 4, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: