Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani kickstart wedding festivities 

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot and kicked off their wedding celebrations with an Akhand Paath ceremony, in Goa.
Indian media portals suggest that the duo is scheduled to get married on February 21. But before that, the Yariyaan famed actress offered her fans a sneak peek into the pre-wedding celebrations.
Singh took to the picture-sharing app and shared a selfie with the hashtag #AKHANDPAATH and #WAHEGURU, hinting at the couple seeking scared blessings.
Singh looked elegant as she embraced a purple shawl over her head for the Akhand Paath.
According to News 18, Singh and Bhagnani initially planned for a destination wedding in the Middle East, however, the couple shifted their plans to India in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to host their significant life events in the country. The change in plans occurred in mid-December, requiring a complete reset of arrangements, including the destination, guest list, and accommodations.
On the acting front, Singh was recently seen in Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwali, Boo, I Love You, and Ayalaan. She will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Indian 2.
Bhagnani, on the other hand, was seen in Rangrezz, Youngistaan, Welcome 2, Carbon, Mitron, and Mohini. As a producer, Bhagnani will next be producing Ganapath 2, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, and Mission Lion.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
