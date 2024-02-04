Sania Mirza shares new picture with her “lifelines”

Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is all about positivity despite the recent tragic events that happened in her life. But nothing could tear down the tennis legend's morale as she holds on to her “lifelines.”

Mirza, who was married to Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer, in a high profile wedding. Malik and Mirza's wedding was widely covered by the media as it brought together took Indian and Pakistani sports fraternities. The couple, who was blessed with a son, eventually divorced after irreparable damage caused the duo to part ways.

The 37-year-old tennis star has been quite active on social media platforms post her ex-husband's third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed and is raking hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from social media users. Mirza has been quite positive and shown strength in the face of emotional turmoil.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a wholesome picture with her “lifelines” aka her son, Izhaan, and niece, Dua. Mirza embraced both her darling kids in a hug and put them in her lap.

Mirza's post shared with her 12.9 million followers, amassed 520,000+ likes and comments.

Pakistani stars Mawra Hocane and Hira Mani commented on Mirza's post, showing their affection for the star.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010. Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.