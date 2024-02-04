Search

Azam Khan sets new record in ILT20 with fastest fifty

Web Desk
08:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2024
Azam Khan sets new record in ILT20 with fastest fifty
Source: social media

Pakistan's powerhouse batter Azam Khan made history with a stunning match-winning performance against the Gulf Giants in the ongoing ILT20.

Azam, who represented Desert Vipers in the International League T20, displayed his A-skills and proved to be a tremendous success for the franchise. His stunning knock was not only marked by a significant record but helped his side secure victory.

The 25-year-old was named Player of the Match, as he set a new record by scoring the fastest half-ton in ILT20 history. He smashed 50 in 18 balls, and his side won the game with a six-wicket win over Gulf Giants.

Azam's innings included five boundaries and four giant sixes, resulting in a striking strike-rate of 250.00.

Skipper Colin Munro contributed with 51 runs, and Alex Hales added a valuable 44 to the team's success.

There was a lot of fun for spectators in the action-packed game as Gulf Giants faced early setbacks after being asked to bat first, losing six wickets by the 16th over, with Pakistan's pace sensation Mohammad Amir wreaking havoc.

Amir's magical spell on the field restricted Gulf Giants to 160 runs after 7 wickets, with a magnificent four-over spell that yielded three crucial wickets at an economy of 8.50.

Chasing not so difficult target, Desert Vipers took control early, courtesy of Azam's stellar performance as he showcased his prowess by scoring a match-winning half-century.

07:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

