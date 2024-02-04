Arisha Razi Khan halts Mayun celebration amidst heavy rainfall in Karachi

Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning on Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.

Where this rainfall fiasco affected Karachiites, Pakistani actress, Arisha Razi Khan, was also marooned by the stormy rain on one of the most important events in her life.

The 24-year-old actress started off as a child in the entertainment industry, and appeared in a commercial at the age of 3. Khan has starred in a string of commercially successful television serials and amassed a huge fan following, thanks to her impeccable acting prowess.

With a whopping 1.1 million followers on Instagram, the Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain famed star regularly shares candid moments from her private and professional life.

Most recently, the Sadqay Tumhare diva shared pictures from her Mayun ceremony where she looked breathtakingly beautiful in her wedding attire, adding a touch of regalia and elegance.

Khan, who is all set to tie the knot, got Nikkahfied to Abdullah Farrukh, which she initially kept a secret.

The wedding celebrations of the Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale actress have started in full swing. While the Baba Jani actress was busy in Mayun ceremony, heavy rain started pouring in, prompting the star to halt her celebrations.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Abro star can be seen sitting in a room with other guests due to heavy rain outside.

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in television serials including Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.

