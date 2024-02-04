NHA makes M-tag mandatory for all vehicles using motorways

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has made M-tag compulsory for all vehicles on motorways from Tuesday (February 6, 2024).

According to a spokesman for the NHA, the decision has been taken for convenience of people and a free flow of traffic through the entrance and exit points of motorways.

To have M-tags pasted on their vehicles, motorists can visit the customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC, he said. He said that no entry would be given on motorways to vehicles without M-tags after Monday.

On December 29, a news report citing National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) officials said they will not allow vehicles on the motorways without an M-Tag from January 1, 2024.

The NH&MP had issued a warning at that time, instructing travellers to obtain mandatory M-tags for their vehicles before January 1, 2024.

Car owners, as well as passenger buses without an M-tag, will face a ban on entering the motorways from January 1, 2024, it was announced. Additionally, they will be fined, as stated by the NH&MP.

This regulation applies to all motorways, including the Islamabad-Peshawar M-1, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem M-3, Pindi Bhattian-Multan M-4, Multan-Sukkur M-5, Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan M-14, and Hasan Abdal-Mansehra Expressway E-35. Approximately 150,000 vehicles pass through the Islamabad-Lahore M-2 Motorway daily. Vehicles equipped with an M-tag can easily pass through checkpoints, avoiding traffic jams.