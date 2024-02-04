NHA makes M-tag mandatory for all vehicles using motorways

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has made M-tag compulsory for all vehicles on motorways from Tuesday (February 6, 2024).
According to a spokesman for the NHA, the decision has been taken for convenience of people and a free flow of traffic through the entrance and exit points of motorways.
To have M-tags pasted on their vehicles, motorists can visit the customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC, he said. He said that no entry would be given on motorways to vehicles without M-tags after Monday.
On December 29, a news report citing National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) officials said they will not allow vehicles on the motorways without an M-Tag from January 1, 2024.
The NH&MP had issued a warning at that time, instructing travellers to obtain mandatory M-tags for their vehicles before January 1, 2024.
Car owners, as well as passenger buses without an M-tag, will face a ban on entering the motorways from January 1, 2024, it was announced. Additionally, they will be fined, as stated by the NH&MP.
This regulation applies to all motorways, including the Islamabad-Peshawar M-1, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem M-3, Pindi Bhattian-Multan M-4, Multan-Sukkur M-5, Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan M-14, and Hasan Abdal-Mansehra Expressway E-35. Approximately 150,000 vehicles pass through the Islamabad-Lahore M-2 Motorway daily. Vehicles equipped with an M-tag can easily pass through checkpoints, avoiding traffic jams.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
