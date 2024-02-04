Search

Pakistan

Balochistan govt bans election rallies, meetings in Quetta due to 'terror threats'

Web Desk
10:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2024
Jan Achakzai
Source: File photo

QUETTA – Just four days before the general elections, the caretaker government in Balochistan on Sunday imposed a ban on public meetings and gatherings in Quetta citing security threats.

Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced the government's decision to ban the political gathering through a post on X, citing a “terror alert”. He said a female suicide bomber could strike in Quetta . Stressing the need for caution, he called for political gatherings and electoral meetings to be held indoors.

As the country approaches the February 8 polls, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are experiencing an alarming rise in violence, including acts of terrorism and threats against prominent political figures. The government of Balochistan emphasized the priority of public safety, urging all political parties and candidates to prioritize security.

Recent incidents in Balochistan include a fatal blast on Sabzal Road in Quetta and separate hand-grenade attacks in Jaffarabad and Turbat cities, resulting in casualties. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed deep concern over these attacks and sought a report from the Balochistan chief secretary and inspector general.

Additional instances of violence involved a hand grenade thrown at the office of PPP candidate Mir Nooruddin Nowsherwani in Kharan and another at the PML-N office on Qambrani Road, Quetta. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reported threats to 15 political figures in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, prompting heightened security measures.

Meanwhile, a sit-in and protest in Khar Bazaar, Bajaur, continued following the killing of National Assembly candidate Rehan Zeb. In Quetta, an attack on the PPP election office on Sariab Road injured five people, while a hand grenade was thrown at the residence of PPP candidate Mir Zahoor Buledi in district Kech.

The overall situation remains tense as election-related violence persists, with law enforcement agencies facing challenges in maintaining peace and stability in the region. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:20 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Returning officer sounds alarm about glitches in Election Management ...

10:35 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

ECP completes printing of ballot papers for General Election 2024

08:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Blast heard near election commission office in Karachi head of Feb 8 ...

02:59 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

PPP candidate holds dance show amid election campaign in PS-112

03:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

US condemns attack on PTI’s election rally in Balochistan

12:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Blasts in Quetta, Turbat, and Dera Allah Yar leave one dead, several ...

Pakistan

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

University student gang-raped, filmed by class-fellows in Islamabad

10:31 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Imran and Bushra’s nikkah declared ‘un-Islamic’; get another ...

02:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

PTI’s intra-party polls deferred 

03:41 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Hajj training schedule announced for pilgrims: Details inside

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan ...

01:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:39 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

NHA makes M-tag mandatory for all vehicles using motorways

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.73 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 4, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: