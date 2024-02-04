Saboor Aly gets stuck on roads in Karachi for “two and a half hours”

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly became one of the many people who were stuck on the streets of Karachi in the rain.
Due to the heavy rainfall in the metropolitan city of Pakistan, Karachiites were stuck on the roads throughout the night.
The Parizaad star was also stuck on the road and took to Instagram to share with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Aly also shared a bunch of stories of the rainfall and all the problems it caused in the city.
“Finally reached home after almost two and a half hours,” the actress shared on her Instagram story.
Parts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours with experts predicting more rains on Sunday evening/night.
Aly started her acting career at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Sar-e-Rah, Jannat Se Aagay, Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Tum Ho Wajah, and Haqeeqat.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
