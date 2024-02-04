Saboor Aly gets stuck on roads in Karachi for “two and a half hours”

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly became one of the many people who were stuck on the streets of Karachi in the rain.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the metropolitan city of Pakistan, Karachiites were stuck on the roads throughout the night.

The Parizaad star was also stuck on the road and took to Instagram to share with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Aly also shared a bunch of stories of the rainfall and all the problems it caused in the city.

“Finally reached home after almost two and a half hours,” the actress shared on her Instagram story.

Parts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours with experts predicting more rains on Sunday evening/night.

Aly started her acting career at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Sar-e-Rah, Jannat Se Aagay, Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Tum Ho Wajah, and Haqeeqat.