Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral

The Pasoori fever has refused to go away even four months after release of this Coke Studio number featuring Ali Sethi and Pakistan's new singing sensation Shae Gill.

The latest Indian actress to fall in love with Pasoori is Rakul Preet Singh who has set the internet on fire while dancing to the viral Pakistani song.

On Friday, the Runway 34 actress turned to Instagram to post a video of her dance to the popular Pakistani song.

In the video, the Attack star could be seen donning a black traditional dress and looked ravishing while grooving to the melody.

Sharing the reel, the actress captioned it, “Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best.”

In no time, fans were left mesmerised with her impeccable dance steps and belly moves.

One fan commented, “Oh, it’s so gorgeous.”

Another chimed in and said, “The performance is awesome.”

The actress' alleged boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani also reacted to the video and remarked, “Can you teach me also,” along with laughing emoji.

On the work front, Rakul has interesting movie projects including Cinderella, Doctor G, Thank God and Chhatriwali in the pipeline.