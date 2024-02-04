‘The Rock’ returns to WWE after 10 years to face cousin Roman Reigns

Hollywood sensation and superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made it to WWE after a decade as he will lock horns with Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 40.
After making a name for himself in the wrestling world, 'The Rock' transitioned to Hollywood and has become one of the highest-paid and most sought-after stars. The Hollywood star however has decided to lit up the wrestling ring one more time and fans will see him in action soon.
WrestleMania, the annual professional wrestling event of WWE is hyped for its hyped and most anticipated matches of the year, showcasing top WWE superstars and often involving high-profile celebrity appearances.
Dwayne Johnson has not participated in a match since 2013, when he faced John Cena before both of them entered showbiz.
Now the 51-year-old looks is all set to come out of retirement to face his cousin Reigns at a WrestleMania event. The Rock returned in a recent episode and made crowd cheer.
Johnson and Roman Reigns belonged to Anoa’i family and referred to each other as cousins.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
