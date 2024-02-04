‘The Rock’ returns to WWE after 10 years to face cousin Roman Reigns

Hollywood sensation and superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made it to WWE after a decade as he will lock horns with Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 40.

After making a name for himself in the wrestling world, 'The Rock' transitioned to Hollywood and has become one of the highest-paid and most sought-after stars. The Hollywood star however has decided to lit up the wrestling ring one more time and fans will see him in action soon.

WrestleMania, the annual professional wrestling event of WWE is hyped for its hyped and most anticipated matches of the year, showcasing top WWE superstars and often involving high-profile celebrity appearances.

Dwayne Johnson has not participated in a match since 2013, when he faced John Cena before both of them entered showbiz.

Now the 51-year-old looks is all set to come out of retirement to face his cousin Reigns at a WrestleMania event. The Rock returned in a recent episode and made crowd cheer.

Johnson and Roman Reigns belonged to Anoa’i family and referred to each other as cousins.