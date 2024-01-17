PAKvNZ: DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s song as Azam Khan walks to the crease

DUNEDIN – The things took an unexpected turn during the recent 3rd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on January 17, when the DJ played the theme music of WWE wrestler Big Show as Pakistan batter Azam Khan walked in to bat at the University Oval in Dunedin. A video capturing this incident circulated online.

Despite Azam Khan maintaining focus on the game, some social media users deemed the use of the WWE star's theme offensive, prompting suggestions for the Pakistan Cricket Board to address the matter with New Zealand Cricket.

Expressing his discontent, Pakistani journalist Farid Khan criticised the hosts for their actions, stating, "Pathetic from the hosts to play The Big Show’s entrance music when Azam Khan came out to bat." Despite this criticism, fans had varied reactions, with some not finding any issue with the choice of entrance music. Here are the responses.

Hahahaha previously crowd used to wear ghost attire to tease Haris sohail. Now they are putting up Big Show music on Azam Khan's entrance.

Azam Khan, son of former wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, fell short of expectations for the third consecutive time in the T20I series. Despite his flashy entry, Azam managed only 10 runs off 7 balls, including a solitary six.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 228 runs, Pakistan struggled to find a reliable partner for former captain Babar Azam, resulting in a collapse of the middle order. Ultimately, Pakistan ended at 179 for 7, succumbing to a 45-run defeat in the 3rd T20I, giving New Zealand an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Earlier in the day, Finn Allen made history by recording the highest T20I score by a New Zealand batter. His explosive innings of 137 runs off 62 balls, featuring a record-equalling 16 sixes, propelled New Zealand to a commanding total of 227.