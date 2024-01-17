Sahir Ali Bagga and ex-Miss World Kamaliya release new version of "Lathay Di Chaadar"

In a global musical extravaganza, the dynamic duo of Pakistani sensation Sahir Ali Baga and Ukrainian enchantress Kamalia unveiled their latest Punjabi remix, "Latthay Di Chaadar," casting a spell on audiences not just in Pakistan but across the world.
Kamaliya Zahoor, professionally known as Kamaliya, is a Ukrainian sensation born as Nataliya Shmarenkova on 18 May 1977. With a diverse skill set encompassing singing, acting, television, and modelling, she not only holds the title of a former Mrs World beauty pageant winner but has also garnered widespread recognition in the United Kingdom. Her global visibility soared through her participation in the British reality television program "Meet the Russians," where her charismatic presence and talent captivated international audiences, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.
With their glittering careers and music genius, the vocal powerhouses have amassed a huge fan following on social media platforms that anticipate their upcoming singles with zeal and zest.
The Punjabi folk song "Latthe Di Chadar" is a traditional expression capturing the playful banter between newlyweds. Translating to "the sheet of the bed," the song is a cherished part of wedding celebrations, symbolizing the joyous union of a couple.
This lighthearted and jubilant expression of love and companionship has seen various renditions, with notable covers by artists like QB and Farhan Saeed in Coke Studio season 10. The original rendition was delivered by the legendary Lt Smt Surinder Kaur, affectionately known as "The Nightingale of Punjab."
On the work front, his recent singles songs include Badnamiyan, Dhola, Pyaar Hai Tumsay, Kya Hai Ishq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Aankhoon Main Aansoo, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Mohlat.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
