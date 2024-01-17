Sahir Ali Bagga and ex-Miss World Kamaliya release new version of "Lathay Di Chaadar"

In a global musical extravaganza, the dynamic duo of Pakistani sensation Sahir Ali Baga and Ukrainian enchantress Kamalia unveiled their latest Punjabi remix, "Latthay Di Chaadar," casting a spell on audiences not just in Pakistan but across the world.

Kamaliya Zahoor, professionally known as Kamaliya, is a Ukrainian sensation born as Nataliya Shmarenkova on 18 May 1977. With a diverse skill set encompassing singing, acting, television, and modelling, she not only holds the title of a former Mrs World beauty pageant winner but has also garnered widespread recognition in the United Kingdom. Her global visibility soared through her participation in the British reality television program "Meet the Russians," where her charismatic presence and talent captivated international audiences, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.

With their glittering careers and music genius, the vocal powerhouses have amassed a huge fan following on social media platforms that anticipate their upcoming singles with zeal and zest.

The Punjabi folk song "Latthe Di Chadar" is a traditional expression capturing the playful banter between newlyweds. Translating to "the sheet of the bed," the song is a cherished part of wedding celebrations, symbolizing the joyous union of a couple.

This lighthearted and jubilant expression of love and companionship has seen various renditions, with notable covers by artists like QB and Farhan Saeed in Coke Studio season 10. The original rendition was delivered by the legendary Lt Smt Surinder Kaur, affectionately known as "The Nightingale of Punjab."

On the work front, his recent singles songs include Badnamiyan, Dhola, Pyaar Hai Tumsay, Kya Hai Ishq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Aankhoon Main Aansoo, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Mohlat.