Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran’s FM

Web Desk
07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran's FM
Source: File Photo

Tehran's top ambassador stated on Wednesday that his country's military forces had hit a "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan just after Islamabad claimed the strike killed two children.

On the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian declared, "No citizens of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones."

He said, "The objective was the so-called Jaish Al-Adl organisation, an Iranian terrorist organisation.''

The operation was conducted late on Tuesday, after assaults on so-called "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Syria and Iraq by Tehran.

Pakistan barred Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad, withdrew its ambassador from Iran, and protested the strike near the countries' shared border.

"We've talked with Pakistani officials several times on this matter," Amir-Abdollahian stated, adding that "the group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province."

According to the foreign minister, Iran would not "allow the country's national security to be compromised or played with," but “it did respect Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

11:31 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration with Pakistan

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

