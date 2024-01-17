Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran’s FM

Tehran's top ambassador stated on Wednesday that his country's military forces had hit a "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan just after Islamabad claimed the strike killed two children.
On the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian declared, "No citizens of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones."
He said, "The objective was the so-called Jaish Al-Adl organisation, an Iranian terrorist organisation.''
The operation was conducted late on Tuesday, after assaults on so-called "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Syria and Iraq by Tehran.
Pakistan barred Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad, withdrew its ambassador from Iran, and protested the strike near the countries' shared border.
"We've talked with Pakistani officials several times on this matter," Amir-Abdollahian stated, adding that "the group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province."
According to the foreign minister, Iran would not "allow the country's national security to be compromised or played with," but “it did respect Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
