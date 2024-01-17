LHC dismisses Imran Khan’s plea against rejection of nomination papers

Search

Pakistan

08:03 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected the appeal of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming general elections on February 8.

The high court upheld the decisions made by the returning officer (RO) and the appellate tribunal, both of which had ruled against accepting the nomination papers of the disqualified former prime minister from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the plea. In his appeal, Khan argued that his nomination papers were rejected by the RO and appellate tribunal in contradiction to the facts, and therefore, he should be granted permission to participate in the upcoming polls.

Following arguments from both sides, the LHC bench dismissed the appeal of the political figure, affirming the earlier decisions.

Additionally, the high court addressed several petitions from other prominent PTI members challenging the rejection of their nominations. The larger bench also dismissed appeals from PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar, Khurram Latif Khosa and PTI activist Sanam Javed.

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

