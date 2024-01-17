LHC dismisses Imran Khan’s plea against rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected the appeal of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming general elections on February 8.

The high court upheld the decisions made by the returning officer (RO) and the appellate tribunal, both of which had ruled against accepting the nomination papers of the disqualified former prime minister from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the plea. In his appeal, Khan argued that his nomination papers were rejected by the RO and appellate tribunal in contradiction to the facts, and therefore, he should be granted permission to participate in the upcoming polls.

Following arguments from both sides, the LHC bench dismissed the appeal of the political figure, affirming the earlier decisions.

Additionally, the high court addressed several petitions from other prominent PTI members challenging the rejection of their nominations. The larger bench also dismissed appeals from PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar, Khurram Latif Khosa and PTI activist Sanam Javed.