New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full fee schedule

LAHORE – The Punjab government has implemented revised fee structured for driving licences across the province as the relief provided by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ended a day earlier.

The revised scheduled was previously set to come into effect on January 1 but its implementation was delayed till January 15 by the chief minister in order to provide relief to masses as fee for various licences has been increased massively.

Learner Driving Permit Fee

The fee for learner driving licences has been jacked up to Rs500 for all categories, including motorcycle, car, LTC and HTV.

Regular Driving License Fee Per Year

The regular driving licence fee for motorcycle has been increased to Rs980 while it stands at Rs2,280 for motorcar/Jeep category.

The fees for LTV and HTV licences has been increased to Rs2,480 while the government will receive Rs1,980 per year for regular licence for tractor commercial. The fee for agri tractor has been set as Rs1,480.

Duplicate Driving Licence Fee

The fee for duplicate license for motorcycle stands at Rs580 while it is Rs630 for motorcar/Jeep. The fee for duplicate LTV has been increased to Rs630 while it is Rs680 for HTV license.

International Driving Licence Fee

The fee for international driving licence for motorcycle with one-year validity has been increased to Rs930 while the fee for three-year licence is Rs1,830. Following is the complete table carrying details for international driving licence fee:

Driving Licence Renewal Fee