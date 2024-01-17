Search

Pakistan

New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full fee schedule

07:45 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full fee schedule
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab government has implemented revised fee structured for driving licences across the province as the relief provided by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ended a day earlier. 

The revised scheduled was previously set to come into effect on January 1 but its implementation was delayed till January 15 by the chief minister in order to provide relief to masses as fee for various licences has been increased massively. 

Learner Driving Permit Fee

The fee for learner driving licences has been jacked up to Rs500 for all categories, including motorcycle, car, LTC and HTV. 

Regular Driving License Fee Per Year

The regular driving licence fee for motorcycle has been increased to Rs980 while it stands at Rs2,280 for motorcar/Jeep category. 

The fees for LTV and HTV licences has been increased to Rs2,480 while the government will receive Rs1,980 per year for regular licence for tractor commercial. The fee for agri tractor has been set as Rs1,480.

Duplicate Driving Licence Fee

The fee for duplicate license for motorcycle stands at Rs580 while it is Rs630 for motorcar/Jeep. The fee for duplicate LTV has been increased to Rs630 while it is Rs680 for HTV license. 

International Driving Licence Fee

The fee for international driving licence for motorcycle with one-year validity has been increased to Rs930 while the fee for three-year licence is Rs1,830. Following is the complete table carrying details for international driving licence fee:

Driving Licence Renewal Fee

Good news for driver's licence seekers in Punjab!

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:05 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Check latest weather forecast ...

10:58 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Punjab shares update on delay in Matric exams amid Ramadan

09:50 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Motorways M1, M-5 and various points closed for traffic amid dense ...

06:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

CM Naqvi launches mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

04:50 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

IWMI names Simi Kamal as new Board Chair

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

Pakistan

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

09:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates to contest election independently for 22 National ...

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

08:30 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran to hold naval drill at Hormuz Strait

Advertisement

Latest

07:45 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full fee schedule

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: