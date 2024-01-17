Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses desire to visit Pakistan

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently engaged in an interview with RJ Tayyab Arshmaan in Dubai, where he extended genuine appreciation to his Pakistani fans for their steadfast love and support.

In the conversation, Singh not only conveyed his gratitude but also unveiled a personal connection to Lahore, expressing a heartfelt desire to visit the city that holds significance in his family history.

When asked to convey a message to his Pakistani admirers, the chart-topping artist humbly stated, "I would just say that keep loving me and supporting me like this." He further expressed his deep gratitude for the overwhelming affection showered upon him by his Pakistani audience.

Infusing a personal touch into the dialogue, the rapper shared his familial ties to Lahore, underscoring his eagerness to explore his roots by visiting the city. Honey Singh expressed a heartfelt desire to pay his respects at Nankana Sahib and meet his fans in Lahore whenever the opportunity arises.

Revealing, "Whenever I get to visit Pakistan, should it be in my fate - my forefathers were from Lahore - I'd like to visit Lahore, go to Nankana Sahib to pay my respect and meet you all."

The rapper has been popular for his songs, Angreji Beat, Brown Rang, High Heels, Lungi Dance, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Party All Night, Chaar Botal Vodka, Makhna, Love Dose, Desi Kalakaar, Dil Chori.