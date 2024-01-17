Search

Lifestyle

Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses desire to visit Pakistan

Maheen Khawaja
08:31 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses desire to visit Pakistan
Source: Instagram

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently engaged in an interview with RJ Tayyab Arshmaan in Dubai, where he extended genuine appreciation to his Pakistani fans for their steadfast love and support.

In the conversation, Singh not only conveyed his gratitude but also unveiled a personal connection to Lahore, expressing a heartfelt desire to visit the city that holds significance in his family history.

When asked to convey a message to his Pakistani admirers, the chart-topping artist humbly stated, "I would just say that keep loving me and supporting me like this." He further expressed his deep gratitude for the overwhelming affection showered upon him by his Pakistani audience.

Infusing a personal touch into the dialogue, the rapper shared his familial ties to Lahore, underscoring his eagerness to explore his roots by visiting the city. Honey Singh expressed a heartfelt desire to pay his respects at Nankana Sahib and meet his fans in Lahore whenever the opportunity arises.

Revealing, "Whenever I get to visit Pakistan, should it be in my fate - my forefathers were from Lahore - I'd like to visit Lahore, go to Nankana Sahib to pay my respect and meet you all."

The rapper has been popular for his songs, Angreji Beat, Brown Rang, High Heels, Lungi Dance, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Party All Night, Chaar Botal Vodka, Makhna, Love Dose, Desi Kalakaar, Dil Chori.

Yo Yo Honey Singh pays Rs1 crore alimony to wife Shalini Talwar after divorce

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:20 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks ...

05:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is ...

11:10 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Lollywood, Bollywood stars extend condolences on Ustad Rashid Khan's ...

07:12 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Cross-border crossover! Honey Singh, Mehwish Hayat pose together

07:12 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Crossing Borders: Shreya Ghoshal takes Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' to ...

06:58 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Netflix brings Animal's unapologetic storytelling to Pakistan

Lifestyle

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

08:54 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Indian actress Hina Khan performs Umrah, shares pictures

06:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Mia Khalifa, Osman Khalid Butt and others support South Africa's case ...

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

04:31 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki ...

12:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Is Imran Abbas a trained pilot?

Advertisement

Latest

08:31 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses desire to visit Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: