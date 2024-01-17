FM Jilani talks to Iranian counterpart over airspace violation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart following the unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s airspace by Iran on Tuesday night.

Iran's foreign minister said that "we respect Pakistan's sovereignty," and his country's forces targetted the 'bases of Iranian terrorist group Jaish ul Adl that has used Pakistani territory several times to attack Iran."

The Pakistani foreign minister has urged Iran to provide intelligence; if any terrorists plan to attack Iran, and let the Pakistani military will deal with them.

Earlier, Pakistan decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and suspend all high-level visits following the incident.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a televised press statement, said that Pakistan had also conveyed that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who was currently visiting Iran might not return for the time being.

More to follow...