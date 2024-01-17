Search

PakistanTop News

FM Jilani talks to Iranian counterpart over airspace violation

Web Desk
08:43 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
FM Jilani talks to Iranian counterpart over airspace violation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart following the unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s airspace by Iran on Tuesday night.

Iran's foreign minister said that "we respect Pakistan's sovereignty," and his country's forces targetted the 'bases of Iranian terrorist group Jaish ul Adl that has used Pakistani territory several times to attack Iran."

The Pakistani foreign minister has urged Iran to provide intelligence; if any terrorists plan to attack Iran, and let the Pakistani military will deal with them.

Earlier, Pakistan decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and suspend all high-level visits following the incident. 

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a televised press statement, said that Pakistan had also conveyed that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who was currently visiting Iran might not return for the time being.

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

More to follow...

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:41 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE rolls over $2 billion deposits for Pakistan

12:08 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan summons Iranian charge d'affaires to protest over ...

10:05 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

ECP hints at further delay in elections over ongoing electoral symbol ...

11:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan slams 'umpire' over 'no ball', rules out electoral ...

12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Navy, Saudi Naval Forces senior officials hold experts level ...

10:59 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

China hands over 160 electric buses to Pakistan

Most viewed

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

09:27 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Five brothers in Gujrat ready to give each other tough time in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what happened

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: