Search

LifestyleSports

Shoaib Akhtar distances himself from biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Web Desk 04:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar distances himself from biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’
Source: Instagram

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar distanced himself from his biopic “Rawalpindi Express” and legally revoked all rights to his life’s story. 

Taking to the Twitter, the former cricketer shared the details of discontinuation of the movie. 

“Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film Rawalpindi Express and its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team,” he wrote.

Akhtar said that though he tried to stay afloat, his biopic just didn’t work out as he had hoped. “Definitely, it was a dream project and I tried a lot to prevent [this] and stay in the boat but unfortunately, things were not going well,” he said, explaining the reasons. “Failure to resolve disagreements amicably and constant contractual violations finally resulted in us to cut ties with them.”

“I have left the project after complying [with] all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe legal action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name or life story events in any way,” he added.

In November, singer-actor Umair Jaswal confirmed rumours, saying that he will be playing Akhtar but soon after, he changed his decision. This month, he took to Instagram to share that he will not be playing the ex-cricketer’s role due to “creative and personal reasons”.

Umair Jaswal steps away from Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Lollywood meets Bollywood – Sarwat Gillani elated over meeting Indian poet Javed Akhtar

04:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Umair Jaswal steps away from Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

06:23 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Sania Mirza's cryptic post on NYE adds fuel to divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

11:15 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Ayesha Omar breaks silence on linkup rumours with Shoaib Malik

08:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

First trailer of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's show is out

06:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

Shoaib Malik achieves another T20I milestone    

05:59 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan detains Iranian national heading to UAE on fake documents

05:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 22, 2023

07:45 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: