Pakistan detains Iranian national heading to UAE on fake documents

KARACHI – The immigration authorities has detained an Iranian national traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on fake documents at the Karachi airport.
According to a statement issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, Ameer Yousuf, who was planning to travel to Dubai on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-213, was interrogated by the authorities.
The FIA spokesperson said, “During the questioning, the accused could not provide information about his family. He also failed to satisfy the authorities about his place of birth and other questions.”
Later on, the Iranian national was taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Karachi for further action, the spokesperson added.
Last year in October, at least three Iranian nationals were arrested at the Karachi airport after failed attempts to travel to the UAE and Qatar on fake travel documents.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
