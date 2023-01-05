Search

Lifestyle

Umair Jaswal steps away from Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Noor Fatima 06:23 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Umair Jaswal steps away from Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'
Source: Umair Jaswal (Instagram)

Lollywood singer-turned-actor Umair Jaswal has rather heartbreaking news for his fans.  The accomplished singer who has helmed multiple smash-hit songs and proved his mettle in the Pakistani drama and film industry was supposed to portray iconic former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, in his biopic. However, Jaswal is no longer associated with the project as he announced his exit.

Citing 'creative and personal reasons' for parting ways from the production of Akhtar's autobiographical film titled Rawalpindi Express, the Mor Mahal actor took to his social media platforms to announce the news. Had Jaswal continued, the film would have marked the Dam Mast Qalandar singer's return to the big screen after six years.  

The Har Funn Maula singer tweeted, "Due to creative and personal reasons I have decided to step away from the Shoaib Akhtar biopic project RAWALPINDI EXPRESS. I will no longer be associated with any media or news related to this project. Wishing everyone involved all the best.

Earlier in November, the Yalgaar star was reportedly in talks to project the former cricketer in Rawalpindi Express focusing on the former cricketer's professional and personal lives. The movie is slated for release on November 16, 2023. 

The director of the film, Faraz Qaiser stated that the film will span from 1975 to 2002 focusing on Akhtar's physical transformation to be portrayed in the film. Qaiser had suggested that Jaswal could perfectly embody the role as he is "a sports and fitness enthusiast."

Keeping in view Jaswal's exit, Qaiser is yet to address the situation at hand. 

Watch – Umair Jaswal drops new song 'Bewafa'

Lifestyle

Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat passes away

10:41 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Sania Mirza's cryptic post on NYE adds fuel to divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

11:15 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Famous personalities who passed away in 2022

11:57 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with Umair Dar

05:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal's family wedding pictures break the internet

09:31 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Pakistani classical singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

07:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Five policemen escorting polio vaccinators injured in attack in ...

09:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: