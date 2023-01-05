Umair Jaswal steps away from Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Lollywood singer-turned-actor Umair Jaswal has rather heartbreaking news for his fans. The accomplished singer who has helmed multiple smash-hit songs and proved his mettle in the Pakistani drama and film industry was supposed to portray iconic former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, in his biopic. However, Jaswal is no longer associated with the project as he announced his exit.
Citing 'creative and personal reasons' for parting ways from the production of Akhtar's autobiographical film titled Rawalpindi Express, the Mor Mahal actor took to his social media platforms to announce the news. Had Jaswal continued, the film would have marked the Dam Mast Qalandar singer's return to the big screen after six years.
The Har Funn Maula singer tweeted, "Due to creative and personal reasons I have decided to step away from the Shoaib Akhtar biopic project RAWALPINDI EXPRESS. I will no longer be associated with any media or news related to this project. Wishing everyone involved all the best.
Earlier in November, the Yalgaar star was reportedly in talks to project the former cricketer in Rawalpindi Express focusing on the former cricketer's professional and personal lives. The movie is slated for release on November 16, 2023.
The director of the film, Faraz Qaiser stated that the film will span from 1975 to 2002 focusing on Akhtar's physical transformation to be portrayed in the film. Qaiser had suggested that Jaswal could perfectly embody the role as he is "a sports and fitness enthusiast."
Keeping in view Jaswal's exit, Qaiser is yet to address the situation at hand.
