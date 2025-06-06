Trump and Musk trade barbs as row over tax bill escalates

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has entered a bitter feud, with the SpaceX owner suggesting that the president should be impeached.

The development comes after differences erupted between them over the tax bill. The US President wants to reduce expenditure by ending commercial contracts that are costing the country billions of dollars. The austerity driver could axe contracts with Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX if it is approved.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Later, Musk shared a series of social media posts, launching personal attacks against the US president, wherein he claimed that Trump is in the “Epstein files”.

The Epstein files refer to the documents related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and include travel logs and guest lists.

Musk also replied “Yes” to a post on X that called for the impeachment of Trump, widening the conflict between the once allies.

The feud started earlier this week when Musk slammed the Trump’s massive tax and spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination”. He also urged Congress to “KILL the BILL.”

Musk served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until last week and he had been a close adviser and the government’s top donor in 2024 elections.

Musk accused Trump of ingratitude and warned that the tax bill could spark recession in the country.