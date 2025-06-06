Budget 2025-26: Govt employees likely to see 10% salary increase

By Staff Reporter
2:49 pm | Jun 6, 2025
As the federal government prepares to unveil the Budget 2025–26, sources indicate that a relief package for government employees is under active consideration, including a significant increase in salaries and pensions.

According to official sources, the government is likely to propose a 10% increase in salaries and pensions for all public sector employees in the upcoming budget. In addition, a 30% disparity allowance is being considered for employees in grades 1 to 16, aimed at addressing long-standing pay gaps in lower-tier government jobs.

For employees in grades 17 to 22, a 15% salary increase is reportedly under review. This reflects the government’s broader intention to offer financial relief amid ongoing inflation and rising living costs.

Furthermore, the 2022 ad-hoc relief allowance may be merged into the basic salary, a move that would provide long-term benefits for pension calculations and future salary adjustments.

Staff Reporter

