Karachi imposes complete ban on four seater rickshaws

In a significant move aimed at improving traffic management and road safety, the Sindh government has approved a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws in Karachi. Along with this, heavy fines will be imposed for violations such as wrong-way driving and one-wheeling. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sindh’s Minister for Interior and Law, Zia Lanjhar, where several important changes were discussed regarding the city’s traffic rules.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including the IG Sindh, Secretary of Law, and Secretary of Transport, also included the decision to make fitness certification mandatory for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

New Rules and Penalties

During the meeting, Zia Lanjhar announced that vehicle fitness would now be certified by third-party agencies. Additionally, rickshaws will need special permission to operate on the streets. A complete ban has also been approved on four-seater rickshaws in Karachi.

Another key decision from the meeting was the imposition of heavy fines for traffic violations. Any government or private vehicle caught driving the wrong way will face a fine of up to 2 lakh rupees. Similarly, motorcycles caught driving the wrong way will incur a fine of 25,000 rupees.

One-wheeling and drifting, which are major traffic hazards, will attract escalating fines: the first offense will carry a fine of 1 lakh rupees, followed by 2 lakh rupees for a second offense, and 3 lakh rupees for a third offense.

For four-wheeled vehicles, a fine of 1 lakh rupees will be imposed for violating one-way traffic rules. Additionally, freight vehicles will be required to install at least five cameras to ensure safety and proper monitoring.