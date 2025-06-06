Singer Sanwal Esakhelvi Releases New Song ‘Rare’ on Eid ul-Azha

Renowned singer Sanwal Esakhelvi has released his latest romantic track ‘Rare’ as a special gift for fans on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha. The Urdu-language song, directed musically by Qasim Azhar, delivers a heartfelt message about the significance of true love and recognizing its rarity in today’s world.

Through emotional lyrics and visuals, ‘Rare’ highlights the message that finding someone who truly loves with sincerity is a rare blessing—and understanding and valuing such a person is the essence of real love.

Speaking about the release, Sanwal Esakhelvi said, “I wanted to present something meaningful to my fans this Eid. I believe this song will help people realize the deeper value of genuine love in their lives.”

The track has been released under the banner of ESS Records and is now available across all major social media platforms.